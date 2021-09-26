Left Menu

Amit Shah chairs review meeting of 'Left-Wing extremism' affected states

A review meeting on 'Left-Wing extremism' under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commenced at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday.

Amit Shah chairs review meeting of 'Left-Wing extremism' affected states
A review meeting on 'Left-Wing extremism' under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commenced at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday. Chief Ministers of several Naxal-hit states including, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are present at the meeting.

However, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is not attending the meeting, sources said. The state is being represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi.

Chief Ministers or their representatives would be apprising the Union Home Minister about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects. According to sources, the meeting is being convened to discuss the Naxal affected areas and their problems.

The Union Home Minister will also review the ongoing operations against in Naxal-affected states. (ANI)

