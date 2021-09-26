Left Menu

Aditya Nath Das appointed as chief advisor to Andhra Pradesh govt

The outgoing Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Aditya Nath Das who is due to retire on September 30, has been appointed as the chief advisor to the state government, said a government notification on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 10:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The outgoing Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Aditya Nath Das who is due to retire on September 30, has been appointed as the chief advisor to the state government, said a government notification on Saturday. As per the official notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, Das will take charge as the Chief Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh on October 1, and will be positioned at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

"Government hereby appoint Aditya Nath Das, IAS, as Chief Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh, positioned at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, after his superannuation. He shall be assigned Cabinet Minister status," said the notification. Sameer Sharma, IAS, is scheduled to take charge as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh from October 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

