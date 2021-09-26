J-K: IAF organises 'air show' at Dal Lake to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday conducted an 'air show' at Dal Lake in Srinagar to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's independence.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday conducted an 'air show' at Dal Lake in Srinagar to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's independence. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off this event organised by IAF in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government.
School students across the union territory also attended the event and expressed their happiness over watching the 'air show'. Speaking to ANI, a student said, "It is a great opportunity to have come here and attend the event organised by IAF. We were confined to our homes and mobile phone only for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event gave us a message to get back on track and live our life to the fullest. I really enjoyed the show and hope this kind of event will continue in future too."
"The event was very motivational, thrilling and informative for us. We got to know a lot about IAF," said another student. (ANI)
