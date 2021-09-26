Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauds Centre's 'Catch the Rain' scheme

Briefly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lauded the Centre's 'catch the rain' scheme. "When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, it inspires everyone to work towards the betterment of society. I would like to ask everyone to join 'catch the rain' scheme and save water," he stated.

Thakur added that ever since PM Modi came into power, he has worked a lot towards the welfare of specially-abled people and has always encouraged them to achieve something in life. He also spoke about 'Jaivik Kheti' which has acted as a business model for many young entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the prime minister launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on World Water Day, which is celebrated on March 22. The campaign aimed to take water conservation at the grass-root level through people's participation. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Underlining the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture, the prime minister today compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the National Water Mission's (NWM) campaign "Catch The Rain". (ANI)