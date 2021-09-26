BRIEF-Chinese Cities Seize Evergrande Presales To Block Potential Misuse Of Funds- FT
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
* CHINESE CITIES SEIZE EVERGRANDE PRESALES TO BLOCK POTENTIAL MISUSE OF FUNDS - FT Further company coverage:
