Left Menu

BRIEF-Chinese Cities Seize Evergrande Presales To Block Potential Misuse Of Funds- FT

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:17 IST
BRIEF-Chinese Cities Seize Evergrande Presales To Block Potential Misuse Of Funds- FT
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* CHINESE CITIES SEIZE EVERGRANDE PRESALES TO BLOCK POTENTIAL MISUSE OF FUNDS - FT Further company coverage:

Also Read: Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021