Maha: Farmer killed after truck hits his motorcycle

A 60-year-old farmer was killed when a mini truck rammed into his motorcycle on Gumgaon-Deoli road in Hingna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the farmer, Madhukar Samarth, was returning from his farm on his motorcycle, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:06 IST
Maha: Farmer killed after truck hits his motorcycle
A 60-year-old farmer was killed when a mini truck rammed into his motorcycle on Gumgaon-Deoli road in Hingna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the farmer, Madhukar Samarth, was returning from his farm on his motorcycle, an official said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act against the truck driver, he said.

