Left Menu

'Left-Wing extremism' reduced to only 3 districts in Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik

'Left-Wing extremism' has been reduced to only three districts in Odisha, said state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:25 IST
'Left-Wing extremism' reduced to only 3 districts in Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Left-Wing extremism' has been reduced to only three districts in Odisha, said state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. "Left-Wing Extremism has been reduced to only three districts, held discussions over what is required to combat it," said Patnaik while addressing media here after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhawan.

Patnaik also informed that he had a meeting over 'Cyclone Gulab' at Odisha Bhavan today with state officials to necessary precautions required to be taken before landfall. "I had a meeting over 'Cyclone Gulab' at Odisha Bhavan, which is expected tonight in around 10 districts of the state; discussed necessary precautions to be taken," he said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states in Delhi to review the current status as well as to discuss future road map for security and development issues. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting chaired by Shah was attended by Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of Communications, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen VK Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh, senior officials from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala, Union Home Secretary, top officials of Central Armed Police Forces and many senior officers of Central and State Governments were also a part of the meeting, informed the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021