Maha plans Jayakwadi canal repair work, says Jayant Patil

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Jayant_R_Patil)
The Maharashtra government will undertake repair work on the right and left canals of Jayakwadi through which water is supplied to Jalna, Parbhani and Beed to increase capacity, and a World Bank loan will be sought in case the fund requirement is high, state Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, Patil said the detailed project report will be completed by November, adding that the repair work, once complete, will increase the amount of water in the tail-end of these canals.

The proposal is with the state finance department, the senior NCP leader said.

Patil also informed that the state government had written to its Telangana counterpart regarding water issues faced during monsoon in Marathwada.

The talks for bringing water from Gujarat to Marathwada have come to a standstill and Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, who hails from here, must help in the issue, Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

