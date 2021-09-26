Two police outposts set up in rural Mathura, named after martyrs

Two police outposts were set up in rural Mathura on Sunday.

The first outpost at Shergarh Naujhil Road near the Yamuna bridge was named after the legendary revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The second one, established near Mat town, was named after late Army jawan Sunil Kumar Tiwari, who laid down his life while guarding the country's border in 2007, the SSP said.

The Mat town police outpost was inaugurated by Shaheed Tewari’s father.

While inaugurating the police outpost near the Yamuna bridge, Grover said the basic purpose of the two police outposts is to inculcate patriotic feelings amongst people.

The police outpost named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh was built from villagers’ contribution, the SSP said, adding a statute of the legendry freedom fighter too was unveiled on the premises of the police outpost. It would be a real tribute to both the martyrs if the area's law and order situation improves with the help of villagers, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)