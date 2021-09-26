Left Menu

NIA to investigate the death of Manipur tribal leader Athuan Abonmai

The death of Athuan Abonmai, leader of the Zeliangrong Baudi, will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency, said the Manipur Government on Sunday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:53 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The death of Athuan Abonmai, leader of the Zeliangrong Baudi, will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency, said the Manipur Government on Sunday. An order issued by the Home Department of Manipur read, "As the above act is suspected to be carried out by the NSCN (IM) cadres and in view of the sensitive nature of the case and possible inter-state ramification, it is felt that the case is a fit case for the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It further read, "As required under section 6(2) of the NIA Act, 2008, the recommendation for handing over of the above stated FIR case to the NIA made by Director General of Police, Manipur vide letter No.IC/1(57)/2019- PHQ/9352 dated 24-09-2021 along with a copy of letter No.SP-TML/2021(NIA)/ 4343--dated 23-09-2021 of Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong District." Athuan Abonmai was an advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Baudi - Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

Athuan Abonmai was kidnapped on September 22 at about 11:30 am by cadres of NSCN(IM) from Tamenglong Headquarters, while attending the 'Go To Hills 2.0'. A case was registered at Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West by his son, Aran Abonmai soon after his kidnapping. Thereafter, the case was transferred to Tamenglong Police Station and a new case was filed. In the evening of the same day, Abonmai was found dead in Pallong Village under Tamei Police station in Tamei sub-division of Tamenglong district. (ANI)

