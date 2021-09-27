Two additional judges of Kerala HC sworn in as permanent judges

Two additional judges of the Kerala High Court were sworn in as permanent judges of the high court on Monday.

Justices M R Anitha and K Haripal were administered the oath of office on Monday morning by Chief Justice S Manikumar.

The President of India had on September 22 issued the warrants appointing them as permanent judges of the high court.

With the swearing-in of Justices Anitha and Haripal as permanent judges, there are 30 permanent judges and 7 additional judges in the high court.

According to the Kerala HC website, its sanctioned strength is 35 permanent judges, including the Chief Justice, and 12 additional judges.

