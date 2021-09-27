Left Menu

Two additional judges of Kerala HC sworn in as permanent judges

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:23 IST
Two additional judges of Kerala HC sworn in as permanent judges
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Two additional judges of the Kerala High Court were sworn in as permanent judges of the high court on Monday.

Justices M R Anitha and K Haripal were administered the oath of office on Monday morning by Chief Justice S Manikumar.

The President of India had on September 22 issued the warrants appointing them as permanent judges of the high court.

With the swearing-in of Justices Anitha and Haripal as permanent judges, there are 30 permanent judges and 7 additional judges in the high court.

According to the Kerala HC website, its sanctioned strength is 35 permanent judges, including the Chief Justice, and 12 additional judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021