Left Menu

Palestinian officers go on trial over death of Abbas critic

A Palestinian military court on Monday began the trial of 14 security officers charged with beating to death a prominent critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, in a case that has drawn widespread protests and calls for his resignation. Nizar Banat's death following his arrest on June 24 has heightened https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/criticism-palestinian-security-forces-raises-pressure-abbas-2021-06-30 criticism of Abbas' Palestinian Authority and his security forces, who human rights groups say regularly arrest critics in the occupied West Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:29 IST
Palestinian officers go on trial over death of Abbas critic

A Palestinian military court on Monday began the trial of 14 security officers charged with beating to death a prominent critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, in a case that has drawn widespread protests and calls for his resignation.

Nizar Banat's death following his arrest on June 24 has heightened https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/criticism-palestinian-security-forces-raises-pressure-abbas-2021-06-30 criticism of Abbas' Palestinian Authority and his security forces, who human rights groups say regularly arrest critics in the occupied West Bank. Abbas denies the charges. An autopsy https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/critic-abbas-dies-palestinian-custody-un-demands-investigation-2021-06-24 carried out the day Banat died showed he was struck in the head and over the body with metal rods, leading to his death. The PA, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank, has vowed to hold those responsible to account.

Appearing in Monday's court session in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the indicted officers pleaded not guilty as prosecutors read out a charge sheet including battery, abuse of power and violation of military instructions. But Banat's family have demanded that senior Palestinian officials be held to account over his death, accusing Abbas and his prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, of deflecting blame.

"This is an incomplete and partial court case, and everyone in it is a scapegoat, until the interior minister, the head of the Preventive Security Services and his deputy are behind bars," Banat's brother, Ghassan, said outside the courthouse. Security Services spokesman Talal Dweikat said on Sept. 5 that an internal inquiry found its deputy director for the city of Hebron, where Banat was arrested, was not involved in his death. The indicted officers' lawyer did not provide comment.

With over 100,000 followers on Facebook, Banat often accused the PA of corruption and criticised Abbas's postponement of a long-delayed election in May. Banat had registered as a parliamentary candidate for that contest. Pressure has mounted on Abbas, 85, since Banat's death, and his approval rating has further plummeted.

Some 78% want Abbas to resign, a September poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found, a 10 percent increase from a poll the group released three months earlier, before Banat's death. The next hearing for the 14 officers is set to take place on Oct. 4.

(Editing by Rami Ayyub and William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021