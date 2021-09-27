Left Menu

280 kg of ganja bound for Sri Lanka seized in TN

Nagapattinam, TN, Sep 27 PTI Ganja weighing 280 kg was seized from a boat near the port here on Monday, Customs officials said. The narcotic was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, they said. Seeing the sleuths, the men abandoned the bags and fled, the officials said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:30 IST
Nagapattinam, (TN), Sep 27 (PTI): Ganja weighing 280 kg was seized from a boat near the port here on Monday, Customs officials said. The narcotic was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, they said. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths noticed a group of men loading bags into the boat and tried to check them. Seeing the sleuths, the men abandoned the bags and fled, the officials said. Later, it was found that the bags contained the narcotic. The value of the ganja was not immediately known, the officials said.

