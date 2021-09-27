Left Menu

ITBP officers scale world's 8th highest mountain

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have scaled the Mount Manaslu in Nepal -- the eighth highest peak in the world.

The expedition was led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, who was accompanied by ITBP Deputy Commandant Anoop Negi, ITBP DIG APS Nimbadia said.

Nimbadia said the two officers scaled the peak on September 25. Mount Manaslu rises to an elevation of 8,163 metres.

The expedition had begun on September 7.

Sonal has also climbed several other peaks including the Mount Everest, Nanda Devi East, Satopanth and Mukut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

