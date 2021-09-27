Alleged rape victim’s kin protest at police station as only molestation case lodged

The family members of an undergraduate student created ruckus at a police station here, alleging that the police registered only a case of molestation despite the girl having been subjected to the rape.

The incident is being investigated and the victim has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Sajwan said on Monday.

He added that further action would be taken on the basis of the medical report.

The victim’s family members told reporters here that when the girl was going to her grandmother's house in the neighbourhood on Saturday evening, a youth dragged her to his house with the help of his nephew and two others and raped her. On the day of the alleged incident, the girl’s mother was out of the station, the girl’s family members said.

On her return, a complaint was lodged at the Subhash Nagar police station on Saturday night but the police did not register any case, they added.

The victim’s relatives later went to the Subhash Nagar police station after which the police registered an FIR on Sunday but did not include the penal section for the rape in it, leading to a sharp reaction from the locals who created ruckus at the police station.

The police on Monday sent the girl to the district hospital for medical examination and the SSP assured that further action would be taken on the basis of the medical report.

