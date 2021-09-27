Left Menu

NATO increases patrols near Kosovo-Serbia border blockage

NATO troops stepped up patrols in Kosovo on Monday near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs angered by a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering the country in a mounting confrontation.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:11 IST
NATO increases patrols near Kosovo-Serbia border blockage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

NATO troops stepped up patrols in Kosovo on Monday near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs angered by a ban on cars with Serbian license plates entering the country in a mounting confrontation. Video footage showed NATO armored vehicles moving close to the barricades made of trucks and other vehicles on the Kosovo-Serbia frontier, as Serbian government jets flew overhead.

Serbs from Kosovo's north have blocked two main roads since the number-plate ban went into force on Monday last week, exacerbating tensions between the two countries and prompting calls for calm from NATO and the European Union. Under the ban, all drivers from Serbia must now use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days.

The Kosovo government says it is in retaliation for measures in force in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo since 2008 when Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and therefore it's right to take official actions such as registering cars. The confrontation has already boiled over into violence - two interior ministry buildings in northern Kosovo, including a car registration office, were attacked on Saturday, police said.

Serbia has also begun military maneuvers near the border and started flying military jets above the crossing in protest. Kosovo's NATO mission - whose 5,000 troops oversee a fragile peace in Kosovo - said on Monday it had "increased the number and duration of routine patrols Kosovo-wide, including in northern Kosovo".

Serbia lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO bombing. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, backed by the United States, Britain, and most EU member states, but its membership of the United Nations is blocked by Russia, Serbia's traditional ally.

Belgrade and Pristina committed to an EU-sponsored dialogue in 2013 to resolve outstanding issues, but little progress has been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021