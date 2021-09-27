SC approves proposal to appoint eight new judges to Patna HC New Delhi, '

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of two Judicial Officers and six advocates as Judges of the Patna High Court.

The three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana decided in its meeting held on September 23 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.

The Judicial Officers whose name has been approved for elevation as Judges are Nawneet Kumar Pandey and Sunil Kumar Panwar.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for the elevation of the six advocates as Judges in the Patna High Court.

The advocates whose names have been approved as Khatim Reza, Sandeep Kumar, Dr Anshuman Pandey, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma, and Rajesh Kumar Verma.

Besides the CJI, the three-member collegium which deals with the appointment in high courts includes Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar.PTI PKS RKS RKS

