17 Ancient Idols unearthed near Nagapattinam

A total of 17 ancient idols of deities and 36 other artefacts used in temples were unearthed while digging a piece of land for renovating a Chola-era temple at Thevur near here on Monday, officials said.

The Devapureeshwarar temple is one among the ancient temples in the state believed to have been built during the early Chola era. The HR and CE department has commenced renovation works at this temple.

On Sunday evening, when workers were digging a piece of land in the temple area, they spotted a few idols and artefacts at a depth of about 7-ft. The workers immediately alerted temple officials.

Kilvelur Tahsildar Marimuthu and Temple Executive Officer Kannan rushed to the spot and ordered further digging, which continued till Monday afternoon. A total of 17 idols, and 36 artefacts have been unearthed so far. Further digging will take face in the presence of archaeology experts, the temple Executive Officer said.

Details about the idols, including the antiquity value, would be known only after archaeological examination, officials said. PTI COR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)