Online portal in employment exchanges among 4 govt initiatives launched by Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched four government initiatives, including a portal for online registration in employment exchanges, and an e-ticketing system for Majuli-Jorhat ferry services. COVID relief scheme for drivers, conductors and handymen of inter-district buses and distribution of toolkits to bamboo artisans were also launched, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said. ''The state government is working unwaveringly to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Minimum Government - Maximum Governance' and has unleashed efforts to bring about far-reaching changes in the administration by way of optimum utilisation of technological interventions since coming to power'', Sarma said. The state government has abolished police verification for appointment in government service, the chief minister said. About 53,000 people applied online for learner's licence within 22 days of the launch of the facility and this service would soon be extended in case of trade licence. All land-related matters would be settled through an online system in a phased manner, he said. The chief minister directed the Skill and Employment Department to develop a suitable job portal within the next six months for opening better job avenues for the unemployed. The portal launched by the chief minister for online registration in the employment exchanges would help people to register their names in an easy and trouble-free manner through AADHAR seeding and without visiting the facilities. However, those who do not have AADHAR can register their names by personally visiting the employment exchanges till March 31, 2022. He also directed the Transport Department to initiate online services for renewal of driving licence and issuance of duplicate driving licence before upcoming Durga Puja.

The Android-based e-ticketing system launched for Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Service would be applicable in other major ferry routes also. However, this will be done in a phased manner. After the boat capsize incident in the Brahmaputra river near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district in early September, Sarma had said tickets on that route would be made available online by September end. The chief minister's COVID Relief Scheme for drivers, conductors and handymen launched was aimed at extending a helping hand to the persons engaged in inter-district bus services who faced great hardship during the pandemic. The drivers, conductors and handymen can avail the benefit by registering their names with the Transport Department for which the chief minister launched a web portal today. As part of the initiative, toolkits would be distributed to 772 bamboo artisans for promoting the eco-friendly industry in the state.

