Group beats up youth for riding two-wheeler with woman of different community

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI): A man was arrested here for allegedly beating up a youth for travelling with a woman belonging to another community on a two-wheeler, police said on Monday.

A video of the assault which has gone viral on social media shows some people standing around the youth and the woman pillion rider, who are sitting on a scooter.

Immediately, both of them are made to get off the vehicle even as one man is seen allegedly slapping the youth and some others arguing with the rider and the woman.

One accused, who hit the youth, has been arrested, a senior police official told PTI. Asked as to when the incident happened, the official said it's an old incident and they identified the accused, registered a case and arrested him. In a similar incident reported in Nizamabad district on September 8, a man was beaten up by a group of people, who objected to his travelling with a woman belonging to another community, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)