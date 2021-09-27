Left Menu

20-year-old shot dead by unidentified men in west Delhi

The incident comes days after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here by two assailants who were then shot dead police retaliatory fire.The two gunmen, who killed Gogi, are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, officials had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:25 IST
20-year-old shot dead by unidentified men in west Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was shot dead on Monday allegedly by unidentified men in a suspected case of gang war in west Delhi's Khaira road area, three days after the shootout inside the Rohini courtroom left three people dead. Tinku Kharab, a resident of Mundela Khurd, in JP Kalan here received seven bullet injuries, they said. The incident comes days after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here by two assailants who were then shot dead police retaliatory fire.

The two gunmen, who killed Gogi, are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, officials had said. The police received information about a firing incident on Khaira Road near RML public school. Enquiry revealed a Swift Desire car had been following Tinku's vehicle. Two men got out of the Swift car and started firing at Tinku, police said. Eight empty cartridges and one country-made pistol and the car was recovered from the spot, police said. The police suspect that Tinku was a member of Manjeet Mahal gang and was killed due to the rivalry between two gangs. However, the facts are being verified and the investigation is underway, the police said. The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the spot and trying to identify the accused and to ascertain the sequence of events, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021