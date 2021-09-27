Left Menu

2 held for killing drug supplier in Delhi's Chand Bagh

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man in the Chand Bagh area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:40 IST
2 held for killing drug supplier in Delhi's Chand Bagh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man in the Chand Bagh area of the national capital. As per information shared by police, the accused, identified as Rahul Sharma (24) and Sahil Bakhla (21) are drug addicts and had lent Rs 3 lakhs to the deceased who was a drug supplier in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The accused told the police during interrogation, the victim, after taking the loan from them, changed his base from Ghaziabad and was hiding in Chand Bagh. The deceased also refused to supply them with the drugs. "The two accused reached the victim's house on Sunday and demanded money from him. A heated argument took place among the three, following which, Rahul Sharma, a bodyguard, shot the victim with his licensed revolver," the police said.

A case was registered in Dayalpur Police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's wife. The police also recovered a revolver loaded with three live cartridges and two empty cartridges from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

