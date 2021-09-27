Left Menu

Over 2.05 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:37 IST
  • India

Over 2.05 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered in the national capital on Monday, taking the cumulative number of such shots given to beneficiaries so far to 1,73,76,933, according to the Co-WIN portal.

Out of over 1.73 crore doses, 55,36,562 were second doses, it said.

Only 21,887 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, including 12,369 second doses. The number of vaccine doses was low on Sunday since most of the government vaccination centres are shut on Sunday, according to the government's vaccination bulletin.

On Monday morning, three days of vaccine stocks were left in Delhi, including 2,40,530 doses of Covaxin and 4,41,770 doses of Covishield.

Nearly 1,215 government vaccination centres are operational in the national capital, with the capacity of administering over 3.39 lakh doses.

