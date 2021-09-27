Left Menu

White House: Xi raised case of Huawei CFO in recent call with Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:38 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping raised with President Joe Biden in their recent phone call the case of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who just reached an agreement to end the bank fraud case against her, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden brought up the case of two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who had been held in China for more than 1,000 days.

