Left Menu

Two teenage boys drown in pond in Kolkata’s Alipore area

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in the citys Alipore area on Monday afternoon, police said.The incident happened when the boys, aged around 13 and 14 years, were playing near a pond on DL Khan Road in Alipore, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 00:37 IST
Two teenage boys drown in pond in Kolkata’s Alipore area
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in the city's Alipore area on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened when the boys, aged around 13 and 14 years, were playing near a pond on DL Khan Road in Alipore, a senior police officer said. ''The two boys were playing when suddenly one of them accidentally fell into the pond and started drowning. The other boy jumped into the water body to rescue him, “ the officer said. A woman who witnessed the incident called for help and the police were informed who reached the spot immediately.

With the help of the fire brigade and disaster management group personnel, the boys were pulled out of the pond, he said.

''Both were rushed to the SSKM Hospital where they were declared brought dead. We are looking into the matter,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021