U.S. military says North Korea missile launch poses no immediate threat

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 07:31 IST
A North Korean missile launch posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or U.S. allies, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday.

"The missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of DPRK's illicit weapons program," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in the statement, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

