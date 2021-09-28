U.S. military says North Korea missile launch poses no immediate threat

A North Korean missile launch posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or U.S. allies, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday.

"The missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of DPRK's illicit weapons program," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in the statement, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)