Japan protests S.Korean court order that Mitsubishi Heavy sell assets
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 07:44 IST
Japan has protested a South Korean court decision ordering the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries assets as compensation over wartime forced labour, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.
Motegi said during a regular news conference that the ruling in South Korea was a "clear violation of international law" and "truly regrettable".
"We must avoid serious impacts on Japan-South Korea relations," Motegi said.
