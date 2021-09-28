Left Menu

Japan protests S.Korean court order that Mitsubishi Heavy sell assets

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 07:44 IST
Japan protests S.Korean court order that Mitsubishi Heavy sell assets
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has protested a South Korean court decision ordering the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries assets as compensation over wartime forced labour, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

Motegi said during a regular news conference that the ruling in South Korea was a "clear violation of international law" and "truly regrettable".

"We must avoid serious impacts on Japan-South Korea relations," Motegi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
4
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021