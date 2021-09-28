Man killed as heavy iron bolt of under-construction Bhopal Metro Rail falls on him

A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed when a heavy iron bolt used in the ongoing construction of the Bhopal Metro Rail fell on him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhopal's Shubhash Nagar area on Monday evening when the man, identified as Rajesh Pal, a government employee posted in the Madhya Pradesh secretariat, was returning home after duty, City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Bais said. Pal was passing near a pillar of the under-construction Bhopal Metro Rail project when a heavy iron bolt fell on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

