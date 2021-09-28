Left Menu

Over 430 lakh MT wheat procured by Centre during Rabi season: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government improved the procurement process to benefit the farmers, which resulted in over 430 lakh metric tonnes (MT) wheat procurement during the Rabi season.

28-09-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government improved the procurement process to benefit the farmers, which resulted in over 430 lakh metric tonnes (MT) wheat procurement during the Rabi season. "Not only the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been increased for the crops, but the government has also made efforts for improving the procurement process to benefit the farmers. During the Rabi season, over 430 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat was procured by the government and farmers have been paid more than Rs 85,000 crore," PM Modi said while addressing an event to dedicate 35 crop varieties with special traits through video conference to the nation.

He said that wheat procurement centres were increased more than three times during the COVID pandemic. "11 crores Soil Health Cards were issued for the protection of the agricultural land," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further listed the farmer-friendly initiatives of the Centre government like campaigns to complete about 100 pending irrigation projects for providing water security to the farmers and providing new varieties of seeds to farmers to protect crops from diseases thus getting a higher yield. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits through video conference. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also distributed the Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities. He interacted with farmers who use innovative methods. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the event. (ANI)

