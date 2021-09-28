SIT to probe ‘religious conversion’ complaint against IAS officer in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered a probe by a special investigation team after an IAS officer was seen in some video clips at a gathering at his home where religious conversion was being allegedly discussed.

In one of the purported videos, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) chairman Mohammed Iftikharuddin is seen sitting with a group of men, apparently clerics, and is heard saying that it is their duty to spread Islam to every home.

In a related video, he is seen sitting at a gathering where another man is seen talking in an allegedly provocative manner about the merits of converting to Islam.

The videos were said to be taken at the camp office-cum-official residence of the official when he was the Kanpur divisional commissioner.

Iftikharuddin, who is currently posted in state capital Lucknow, has told the media that he has been “misinterpreted”. Taking a serious note of the matter, the government has ordered a probe by the SIT, an official said.

“The SIT will be headed by DG CB-CID G L Meena and ADG Bhanu Bhaskar will be its member. The probe team will send its report to the government in seven days,” the official said.

National Vice President of 'Math Mandir Samanvai Samiti' Bhupesh Awasthi has made a written complaint with the state government against the IAS officer and submitted copies of the videos.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was on a visit to the district and neighbouring Unnao on Monday, said the inquiry was instituted into the matter when his attention was drawn to the videos.

Meanwhile, Kanpur police Commissioner Asim Arun told PTI that the investigation to verify the authenticity of the videos has been handed to ADCP East, Somedra Meena.

“It is being investigated whether the video is authentic,” he said.

A few months back, UP enacted a law to curb conversion through force or deceit.

In recent days, the state police have made several arrests, including in Delhi, in connection with an alleged conversion racket.

