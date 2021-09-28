Left Menu

Farmer held for firing at tribal couple in Kerala using air gun

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at a tribal couple at Attappady in the district using an air gun, police said here on Tuesday.

The couple, in their 50s, were not injured in the incident as the pellets missed them, they said.

An attempt of murder case has been registered against Easwaran, a farmer, who was arrested in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint of the tribal woman.

He has also been charged under relevant sections of the Arms Act, they said.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she and her husband were targeted by the farmer accusing them of grazing cattle on his farmland.

