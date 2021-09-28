Left Menu

Polish government to ask president to extend state of emergency on Belarus border

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:18 IST
Polish government to ask president to extend state of emergency on Belarus border
The Polish government will ask the president to extend a state of emergency on the Belarus border by 60 days, a spokesman said on Tuesday, due to a surge in migration that Warsaw blames on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Poland and fellow European Union states Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to cross their borders, in what Brussels and Warsaw say is a form of hybrid warfare designed to put pressure on the bloc over sanctions it imposed on Minsk. "The Council of Ministers decided to ask President Andrzej Duda to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days ... the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is still very difficult," Piotr Muller told a news conference.

Earlier on Tuesday President Duda's spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, told the state-run news agency PAP that the head of state would decide on the issue by Friday. Poland declared the emergency at the start of September, but the nationalist government has faced criticism from human rights advocates over its treatment of migrants at the frontier.

On Monday, Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said material related to Islamist extremism had been found on the phones of migrants crossing its border.

