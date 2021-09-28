Maha: Water level of Godavari rises as rains lash Nashik

The district administration in North Maharashtra's Nashik district has sounded alert as the level of the Godavari river rose on Tuesday after water was released from Gangapur Dam.

Nashik city and other parts of the district were pounded by rains since early hours. The rains finally took a break in the afternoon.

Nashik city received 15.9 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, an official release said.

As Gangapur Dam which supplies drinking water to the city was almost full, 3,000 cusecs of water was released at 12 pm, it said. As a result, the water level of the Godavari, which originates in the district, increased and the Dutondya Maruti shrine, a benchmark for flood levels, was half submerged by afternoon.

An alert was sounded for those living on the banks of the river as the water level may increase further and the administration has shifted small stalls and vendors on the banks to safer places, the release said.

Many parts of Maharashtra including Marathwada and Mumbai were lashed by rains on Tuesday.

