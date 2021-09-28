Punjab minister Razia Sultana quits in 'solidarity' with Sidhu
Razia Sultana resigned as the Punjab Cabinet minister on Tuesday, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief.
In her resignation letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana said she is resigning ''in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu''.
Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohd Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is a principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.
Earlier in the day, Sultana was given the charge of the water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, printing and stationery departments.
She used to hold the transport department in the Amarinder Singh-led government.
