WHO says 'heartbroken' by Congo sex abuse probe findings

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:02 IST
The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa said on Tuesday that the health agency was "humbled, horrified and heartbroken" by the findings of an independent commission on sex abuse claims in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We in the WHO are indeed humbled, horrified and heartbroken by the findings of this inquiry," Matshidiso Moeti said at a news briefing. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the report which was published at the same time as the news conference made for "harrowing reading".

