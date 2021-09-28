Delhi: Woman dies after cluster bus runs over her
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old woman died after a DTC cluster bus ran over her in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at 9.45 pm on Monday when Sundari, a resident of Najafgarh, was returning home with her husband and son.
The bus hit the woman from behind and then ran over her, a senior police officer said.
Sundari was rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.
Her son received a minor injury and he was discharged after getting first aid, the officer said.
The bus driver, identified as Sandeep Dagar (35), was arrested and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Haridas Nagar
- Sundari
- Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital
- Sandeep Dagar
ALSO READ
Pusa bio-decomposer audit by central agency says Delhi farmers happy with use of microbial solution for stubble management: Arvind Kejriwal.
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals rope in Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis as replacement for Woakes
Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis replaces Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad
Will meet Union environment minister with Pusa bio-decomposer audit report, urge him to personally intervene: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
Light rain in parts of Delhi