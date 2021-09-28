Left Menu

Delhi: Woman dies after cluster bus runs over her

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:31 IST
Delhi: Woman dies after cluster bus runs over her
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman died after a DTC cluster bus ran over her in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 9.45 pm on Monday when Sundari, a resident of Najafgarh, was returning home with her husband and son.

The bus hit the woman from behind and then ran over her, a senior police officer said.

Sundari was rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Her son received a minor injury and he was discharged after getting first aid, the officer said.

The bus driver, identified as Sandeep Dagar (35), was arrested and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021