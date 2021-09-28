Delhi: Woman dies after cluster bus runs over her

A 40-year-old woman died after a DTC cluster bus ran over her in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 9.45 pm on Monday when Sundari, a resident of Najafgarh, was returning home with her husband and son.

The bus hit the woman from behind and then ran over her, a senior police officer said.

Sundari was rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Her son received a minor injury and he was discharged after getting first aid, the officer said.

The bus driver, identified as Sandeep Dagar (35), was arrested and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)