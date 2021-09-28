Left Menu

Karnataka logs 629 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 629 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 782 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 629 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 782 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Tuesday. According to the state's health department, the cumulative cases in the state has gone up to 29,74,528, which include 12,634 active cases.

Total 37,763 people have succumbed to the COVID infection so far in Karnataka, while the recovery tally stands at 29,24,102. Presently, the positivity rate in the state is below 1 per cent and the case fatality rate is below 3 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

