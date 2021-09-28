China senior diplomat Wang says AUKUS brings hidden danger to peace
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:10 IST
China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, said on Tuesday the AUKUS security pact between the United States, Britain and Australia brings hidden danger to regional peace, stability and the international order.
Wang made the comments as he co-chaired the latest round of the high-level strategic dialogue between China and the EU alongside EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Britain
- Australia
- Chinese
- Josep Borrell
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shanghai suspends schools, flights as typhoon approaches mainland China
Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases
Shanghai suspends schools, flights as typhoon approaches mainland China
Shanghai suspends schools, flights as typhoon approaches China
Australia's NSW state says coronavirus vaccination pace slows