China senior diplomat Wang says AUKUS brings hidden danger to peace

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:10 IST
China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, said on Tuesday the AUKUS security pact between the United States, Britain and Australia brings hidden danger to regional peace, stability and the international order.

Wang made the comments as he co-chaired the latest round of the high-level strategic dialogue between China and the EU alongside EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

