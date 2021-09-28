Delhi court drops criminal proceedings against lawyer for misbehaving

A Delhi court on Tuesday agreed to drop criminal proceedings against a lawyer who had allegedly misbehaved and argued in a ''high-pitched voice'' in the courtroom after he said that he respects the court and will continue to do so in the future.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand dropped the proceedings to ensure that harmony is maintained between the Bar and Bench. The advocate told the judge that he never had any intention to disrespect the Bench and the matter between him and the Public Prosecutor has been resolved amicably. ''He further submitted that he always respected the courts and will continue to do so in the future,'' the court noted in the order. Rohini Court Bar Association President Inder Singh Saroha and other office bearers also requested the court to drop the proceedings in order to maintain harmony between the Bar and Bench. It was also contended by the office bearers of the association that they will ensure that the dignity of the courts is maintained. “In view of submissions made before me and above reasons, to ensure the harmony between the Bar and Bench, the proceedings initiated vide order dated September 8 and 10, against advocate, are dropped,” the judge ordered. During a physical hearing on September 8, the lawyer allegedly kept arguing with a prosecutor in a “very high pitch” tone, alleging that he is making a mockery of him. Despite repeated warnings by the judge, the lawyer continued to raise his voice, impelling the judge to seek a written reply on why he misbehaved and interfered in the court proceedings even after his matter was over.

On September 10, when the lawyer refused to submit the explanation despite being informed that his such stand may amount to an offence, the judge directed for initiation of criminal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)