French Greens pick Jadot as presidential candidate amid fragmented Left
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:04 IST
- Country:
- France
Green voters on Tuesday chose former Greenpeace activist Yannick Jadot to be their candidate for France's April 2022 presidential election.
The 54-year old EU lawmaker wants France to devote 20 billion euros ($23.43 billion) per year to the transition to a more environment-friendly economy, progressively end intensive animal farming and establish a new wealth tax.
