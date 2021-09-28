Court convicts Delhi police ASI, two others for offering bribe to judge

A Delhi court has convicted a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and two individuals for offering a bribe to a judge here for securing a job for one of the accused persons.

Special Judge Kiran Bansal found ASI Tara Dutt, along with individuals Mukul Kumar and Ramesh Kumar, guilty “beyond reasonable doubt”.

The convicts had offered a bribe of Rs 50,000 to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chandra Shekhar, then posted at Tis Hazari Courts here, to secure a job of a peon at Delhi district courts for Mukul Kumar.

“The prosecution has succeeded in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons namely Tara Dutt, Mukul Kumar, and Ramesh Kumar had hatched a criminal conspiracy to abet the judge, who is a public servant, to accept an amount of Rs 50,000...”, the special judge held.

The court said that it was proved that pursuant to criminal conspiracy, Dutt had delivered an envelope containing the amount through a Delhi police head constable Surender Kumar, who was attached to the court of the ASJ.

The special judge noted that the bribe was offered for favouring Mukul Kumar in the recruitment process for the post of Group­ C.

The court will hear the arguments on the point of sentence on October 6.

According to the prosecution, the ASI had handed over an envelope with the words ''secret'' written on it that contained the money and a photocopy of the roll number of Mukul who had to appear for an interview for the post.

Dutt had also tried to meet him but the ASJ refused to meet the accused, it said.

Thereafter, Dutt left the envelope with the head constable attached with ASJ's court for delivering it to the judge, stating that “he would understand on seeing the contents”, the prosecution said.

The envelope was to be given to ASJ Chandra Shekhar, who was a board member of the 'Interview Board', it said.

The charges were also framed against one Dayanand Sharma, who had worked as a court master at Delhi High Court and retired in 2011.

Later Sharma had worked as a Special Metropolitan Magistrate for the MCD and retired in 2015.

Proceedings against Sharma, however, were abated in 2019 after his death.

It was revealed during the probe that Dutt had contacted Sharma so that he may talk to the ASJ for the recommendation. The convicts face a maximum punishment of five years.

