Mumbai: 4 held for stealing 167 phones worth Rs 33 lakh from Goregaon shop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:22 IST
Four people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 167 mobile phones worth Rs 33 lakh from a shop in Goregaon East in Mumbai, police said.

They had entered the store last week and fled in an autorickshaw after stealing the phones, following which a complaint was lodged by its owner, a Dindoshi police station official said.

''We have arrested Mahendra Kumar Meghwal (23), Mayur Khaire (28), Ramesh Porwal (31) and Tejas Hari Ambekar alias Sonu (32), from whom all 167 phones were recovered. Meghwal was trying to flee to Rajasthan but was held from Pune,'' he said.

