Man found dead at Hazaribag home

The body of an area manager of a soft drink company was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his apartment in Hazaribag, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Sagar Suman (30), had hosted a party for his colleagues in his apartment in Canary Hill Colony before the incident on Monday night, Superintendent of Police (SP), Manoj Ratan Chouthe said. The victim's wife was not present in the flat at the time of the incident, the SP said. A video, as well as a suicide note, was recovered from the spot, the police officer said. In the note, Sagar, who was recently transferred to Deoghar, stated he was ending his life on his own, and nobody should be held responsible for his death. The neighbours became suspicious when Sagar did not respond to repeated knocks. The Officer-in-Charge of Korra Police station, Prashant Kumar Mishra, along with a police team, broke open the door and found Sagar hanging from the ceiling fan. His body was sent to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for post mortem examination.

Further investigations were on, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)