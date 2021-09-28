Left Menu

UP relaxes Covid lockdown norms for functions at open spaces

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms by allowing more people to gather at open spaces outside containment zones for marriages and other functions.

However, for closed places, the earlier provision of allowing a maximum of 100 persons to be gathered at a time with proper Covid protocols in place remains intact In a letter, dated September 27, addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, ''A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed to gather at closed places at a time while following the COVID-19 protocol. A COVID helpdesk has to be set up at the entrance point of the event.'' ''For open places, people will be allowed to gather as per the area (of the programme venue), and a COVID helpdesk has to be set up at the entrance point of the event,'' the letter said.

On September 19, Awasthi had said in closed as well as at open places, a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed to gather at a place while following COVID-19 protocol.

