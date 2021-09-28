Pakistani intruder held along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:07 IST
A Pakistani intruder was apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
Army troops guarding the LoC picked up the movement of a person who attempted to sneak into this side from across the border in Keri sector, the officials said.
They said the infiltrator was challenged and taken into custody for questioning.
Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
