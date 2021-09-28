Left Menu

Do not entertain complaints without proof, sender's name: Maha govt to officials

Updated: 28-09-2021 23:24 IST
Anonymous complaints or complaints without any documentary proof should not be entertained by officials, the Maharashtra government has said in a new order. As per a government resolution (GR) issued on September 24, a complaint where the sender has not identified himself or herself or has not attached any proof should be junked.

If a complaint comes from an employee's union, it should not be entertained unless it is on the union's formal letterhead, it said.

''If the complaint is made in the prescribed manner, is not anonymous and is accompanied by proof of proper documents, then such complaints regarding administrative delay should be ascertained by the competent authority,'' the GR stated.

If a complaint is about any alleged crime, it should be forwarded to respective agencies such as police, State Women's Commission, Child Rights Commission or Anti-Corruption Bureau, it said.

