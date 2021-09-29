Hindutva takes everyone along: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that Hindutva is an ideological system which takes everyone along and brings everyone together.

He was addressing a gathering of around 150 select invitees during a three-day visit to the city.

''Hindutva is one that takes everyone along, brings everyone together, unites everyone within itself, and makes everyone prosper,'' he said.

Sometimes conflicts arise while removing ''hurdles'', but Hindutva is not about conflicts, Bhagwat added.

''It is for the Hindus to understand this. But Hindus should also understand that power is required to remove hurdles, because this is what the world understands....We have to become powerful, but...Such power will never be meant for tyranny. It will bring the world together while protecting the religion,'' he said.

''A nation is a community of individuals connected to a common culture and purpose,'' he further said.

Bhagwat arrived here on Tuesday morning. He will hold meetings with prominent citizens and local industrialists among others, the Gujarat unit of the RSS said.

Incidentally, the RSS chief is visiting the BJP-ruled Gujarat for the first time after a new government led by Bhupendra Patel took over, replacing the Vijay Rupani-led dispensation.

