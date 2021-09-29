Left Menu

U.S. FDA leaning toward approving Moderna half-dose booster -Bloomberg News

1 submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for a booster shot.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 08:30 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3EXGHjA on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FDA had been seeking information about the effectiveness of a full third dose of the Moderna vaccine, but is now ready to move forward and consider the half-dose booster Moderna has proposed, the report said. Moderna and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Moderna on Sept. 1 submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for a booster shot. The original Moderna vaccine contains 100-micrograms of mRNA in each shot. The company's submission to regulators to authorize a half-dose booster would allow Moderna to produce more.

