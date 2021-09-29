Left Menu

Thane resident mistakenly given anti-rabies vaccine, 2 suspended

A Maharashtra's Thane resident was mistakenly jabbed with an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) instead of a COVID-19 dose, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 09:11 IST
Thane resident mistakenly given anti-rabies vaccine, 2 suspended
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra's Thane resident was mistakenly jabbed with an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) instead of a COVID-19 dose, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Officials on Wednesday. Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Kalwa had gone to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre in the Kalwa area of Thane district. The municipal corporation has accepted this mistake and immediately suspended the doctor and nurse posted at the centre.

The corporation informed that the said person who was administered the anti-rabies vaccine is stable. Sandeep Malvi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, TMC, said, "The concerned patient, Rajkumar Yadav on Monday came for inquiring about COVID vaccine at Atkoneshwar Nagar primary health care centre in Kalwa east. The medical officer in charge of the centre gave him case papers for the Covishield vaccine and asked him to wait in the queue."

Malvi further said that Yadav mistakenly went and sat in a queue meant for ARV, when his turn came to get the shot, the concerned nurse did not check his case papers nor inform him about the vaccine dose administered. She assumed he was there for an ARV shot and gave him the jab. "The nurse and the medical officer should have informed the patient about the vaccine being administered and should have checked the case papers before giving any vaccine," he added.

Malvi informed that such negligence in any of its healthcare centres will not be ignored. "We have suspended both of them. The patient has been kept under the supervision of the doctor, his condition is fine now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021