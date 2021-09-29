Jharkhand girl found dead in cardamom estate in Kerala

A 14-year-old girl, hailing from Jharkhand, was found dead in the backyard of a house, where she was staying with her parents, in Kattappana here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was the daughter of a plantation worker couple from the northern state, who arrived here just two weeks ago in search of a job in a cardamom estate in this high range district.

According to the victim's parents, she was found missing from the house, located inside an estate in Mettukuzhy here, this morning.

They immediately carried out a search and found her body near the backyard of the house, they said.

Any further details can be divulged only after the post-mortem, they added.

