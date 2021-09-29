Left Menu

Jharkhand girl found dead in cardamom estate in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:38 IST
Jharkhand girl found dead in cardamom estate in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl, hailing from Jharkhand, was found dead in the backyard of a house, where she was staying with her parents, in Kattappana here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was the daughter of a plantation worker couple from the northern state, who arrived here just two weeks ago in search of a job in a cardamom estate in this high range district.

According to the victim's parents, she was found missing from the house, located inside an estate in Mettukuzhy here, this morning.

They immediately carried out a search and found her body near the backyard of the house, they said.

Any further details can be divulged only after the post-mortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021